China to take all necessary measures to hit back if U.S. insists on harming China's interests: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China urged the United States on Friday to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs, saying China will take all necessary measures to hit back if the U.S. side is bent on harming China's interests.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on reports that U.S. President Donald Trump said he would announce measures against China for its national security legislation for Hong Kong.

On Thursday, Chinese lawmakers at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), the top legislature, voted overwhelmingly to approve the NPC Decision on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to Safeguard National Security.

The NPC decision is completely China's internal affairs, in which no foreign country has the right to interfere, Zhao said. "We will take necessary measures to resolutely counter the wrong acts of external forces interfering in Hong Kong affairs."

Zhao said Hong Kong is an important area for investment and operation of the U.S. business circles.

He said the United States has 85,000 citizens, more than 1,300 companies, nearly 300 regional headquarters and more than 400 regional offices in Hong Kong. Almost all major U.S. financial companies operate in Hong Kong. The U.S. trade surplus with Hong Kong has accumulated to 297 billion U.S. dollars in the past decade, ranking first among U.S. global trading partners.

"A safe, stable and prosperous Hong Kong is in the interests of the United States," Zhao said.

"We welcome all parties of the United States to continue development and achieve greater success in Hong Kong," said Zhao.

The United States has important interests in Hong Kong, Zhao said, urging the U.S. side to have a clear understanding of the situation and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs.

"China will take all necessary measures to hit back if the U.S. side is bent on harming China's interests," Zhao said.