Ancient Tea Garden in Phoenix Nest Becomes A Treasure Bowl

"Last year, my revenue for guarding the tea garden was nearly 20,000 yuan and this has not included my tea dividend at the end of last year. Our professional cooperative is really a "treasure bowl" for us..." said Xu Mingliang, a villager in Saci Village, Mojiang Hani Autonomous County.

In 2014, 49 farmers in Saci Village and Mojiang County Phoenix Mountain Co., Ltd. jointly established a professional cooperative to build up a development system, which consists of tea bases, quality assurance and quality tracebility. As a result, the tea from the ancient tea trees in Phoenix Nest has risen and been recognized as a must-have classic collection for Pu'er tea.