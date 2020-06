On May 28th, the 4-day 8th Pu'er Coffee Bean Contest closed at Yunnan International Coffee Exchange Center.

The Contest conducted the evauation simultaneously at 33 venues in 13 cities across China. 58 coffee companies from 6 Yunnan coffee producing areas of Pu'er, Baoshan, Xishuangbanna, Wenshan, Chuxiong and Lincang participated in the Contest.