118 Key Projects Launched Together

On the morning of May 21st, the kick-off ceremony for the key projects of Pu'er city in 2nd quarter of 2020 was held at the construction site of the square of Ning-Er Railway Station.

A total of 118 key projects were launched together this time, which are located in 9 counties and 1 district, covering the fields of transportation infrastructure, urban infrastructure, water conservancy, industrial development, social undertakings, real estate and so on. These projects are characterized by huge investment volume, diversified investment sources and high quality standards. The total investment for these projects are 21,450 milion yuan, of which,an investment of 4,560 million yuan is planned to be completed by the end of 2020.