Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

The Robust "Pu'Er Cow"

(People's Daily Online)    17:30, June 05, 2020

In recent years, Pu'er City has been developing the green beef industry using its abundant agricultural resources and "Pu'er Cow" has become a well-known green food brand.

As of the end of May 2020, Pu'er City had totoally 479 beef cattle farms and 800,000 beef cattle in stock inlcuding the ones raised by individual farmers. Each year, there are approx 200,000 beef cattle for annual slaugter 100,000 for annual border trade and 250,000 for annual live cattle sales.The green beef industry of Pu'er is booming with a robust momentum.

