Chinese vice premier stresses manufacturing upgrade, ecological governance for high-quality development

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Sany Group, an equipment manufacturer, in central China's Hunan Province, June 1, 2020. Han Zheng made a research tour in Hunan Province between May 31 and June 2. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

CHANGSHA, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Han Zheng has stressed efforts to make greater strides in high-quality economic development, calling for a faster upgrade of the manufacturing sector and higher efficiency in ecological and environmental governance.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his research tour in south China's Hunan Province between May 31 and June 2.

While visiting local equipment manufacturers, Han called for further independent innovation in the sector, urging enterprises to make key technology breakthroughs and enhance research and development in smart equipment.

He also visited high-tech manufacturing enterprises and automakers in Hunan, in the course of which he emphasized the need for innovation-driven development, as well as efforts to develop strategic emerging industries, such as the digital economy and new materials, and deeply integrate advanced manufacturing and modern services, thus moving China's manufacturing sector up the value chain.

Efforts should be made to better integrate academic research and industrial development, the vice premier said during his inspection of the research and development base of Central South University.

At a village for sci-tech start-ups in the Xiangjiang New Area, Han encouraged enterprises to create new businesses and new industries while striving to stabilize and expand employment.

Han also inspected local water protection and pollution control operations, as well as the modification works taking place at a port. Priority should be given to ecological protection and green development in building the Yangtze River Economic Belt, he said.