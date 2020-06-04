Chinese mainland reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported one new imported COVID-19 case Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,763, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

The imported case was reported in Guangdong Province, the commission said, adding that no new suspected cases were reported.

Of all the imported cases on the mainland, 1,703 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 60 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.