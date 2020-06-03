Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020
People visit night market in Wuhan

(Xinhua)    09:11, June 03, 2020

People visit a night market at Baocheng Road in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 1, 2020. Wuhan, once hit hard by COVID-19, has seen its urban life gradually back to normal. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)


