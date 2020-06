Aerial photo taken on the evening of May 30, 2020 shows the Daghtu Lake in Badain Jaran Desert, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Deep in the Badain Jaran Desert in Alxa Right Banner, a pink lake is named as Daghtu. According to a local tour guide, Daghtu Lake's pink color is due to the salt minerals under the lake. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)