Beijing 2022 training center "Ice Jar" completed

(Xinhua)    16:51, May 29, 2020

Workers clean the celling in the "Ice Jar" comprehensive training center in Beijing, capital of China, on May 27, 2020. Construction of the "Ice Jar" comprehensive training center was completed on Wednesday, becoming the first newly-built venue in the Beijing competition zone for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games this year, as confirmed by Beijing Major Projects Construction Office. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Construction of the "Ice Jar" comprehensive training center was completed on Wednesday, becoming the first newly-built venue in the Beijing competition zone this year, as confirmed by Beijing Major Projects Construction Office.

The "Ice Jar" will become the only winter ice training and competition base of the General Administration of Sport of China in Beijing, undertaking the training and scientific research tasks of the national short track speed skating and figure skating.

It will effectively improve the national team's training and competition facilities to help promote the development of winter sports in China and improve its technical level.

Fang Shipeng, the project leader of the construction unit, said that it took three years to build the "Ice Jar" which has two international standard ice rinks that can be used for short track speed skating and curling training.

The ice rinks adopt two sets of independent transcritical carbon dioxide refrigeration systems to reduce the intermediate cooling procedure, save coolant loss, which greatly reduce the carbon emission compared with the traditional refrigeration method, and improve ice making efficiency and accuracy, Fang said.

The two refrigeration systems can be used as standby for each other, and can also be quickly converted according to the needs of short track speed skating, figure skating, ice hockey, and curling. Enditem


