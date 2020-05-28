Highlights from Premier Li's news conference

Premier Li Keqiang waves to reporters before he takes questions at a news conference via video link in Beijing on May 28, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

Premier Li Keqiang started a press conference Thursday after the closing of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress.

The premier takes questions from Chinese and foreign reporters via video link.

Here are the highlights:

- China to take targeted measures to boost economic growth

- Chinese premier confident of achieving development goals

- Chinese premier expects positive GDP growth in 2020

- China to continue open, transparent approach in dealing with COVID-19

- China to promote peaceful reunification

- Chinese premier stresses int'l cooperation in fighting COVID-19, restoring economy

- China pledges greater efforts to stabilize employment

Premier Li Keqiang takes questions from the press via online video at the Great Hall of the People as the third session of the 13th National People's Congress closes on May 28 in Beijing. [Photo/Xinhua]

- Chinese premier says China fully, faithfully implements "one country, two systems"

- Premier Li says no loss of life to COVID-19 among Taiwan compatriots on mainland

- China has wisdom, ability to handle its own affairs: premier

- China-U.S. decoupling benefits no one

- China willing to share COVID-19 vaccines, medicines with world

- China, U.S. must use wisdom to expand common interests, manage differences

- China strives to add 10,000 market entities daily in 2020

- Chinese premier believes RCEP agreement to be signed as scheduled

- China, Japan, ROK working together to advance FTA development

- China to introduce more opening-up measures: premier

- Chinese premier urges int'l cooperation to contain COVID-19, restore economy