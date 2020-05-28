China's top legislature holds closing meeting of annual session

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered a speech at the closing meeting.

Lawmakers adopted the Civil Code and a decision to make national security laws for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

They approved resolutions on the government work report, and the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate at the meeting.

They also passed resolutions on the national economic and social development plans, as well as on the central and local budgets.