China's top political advisory body concludes annual session

Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan attend the closing meeting of the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body concluded its annual session on Wednesday afternoon, calling for efforts toward realizing the two centenary goals and the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presided over the closing meeting of the third session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders including Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan attended the meeting in Beijing.

Li Bin was elected the secretary-general of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the meeting.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a report on the examination of proposals, and a political resolution on the annual session were approved at the meeting.

At the meeting, the political advisors unanimously agreed with and supported the National People's Congress -- the national legislature -- in making a decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security.

Addressing the meeting, Wang Yang pointed out that the session was held at an important time when major strategic achievements have been made by China in fighting COVID-19 and when China is endeavoring to secure a decisive victory in completing building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

He stressed the importance of drawing strength from the anti-virus battle while staying confident.

Demanding efforts to closely focus on the targets and missions, Wang called for effectively building consensus and extensively rallying public support and pooling strength.

The CPPCC should play its role in and contribute to promoting Chinese-style democracy, he said, urging efforts to improve the CPPCC's performance as a specialist consultative body.

Before the closing meeting, Wang presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.