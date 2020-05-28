Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 28, 2020
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 100,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    08:24, May 28, 2020

A worker wearing a face mask arranges books at a book store in Huntington of Suffolk County of New York State, the United States, May 27, 2020. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 100,000 on Wednesday, reaching 100,047 as of 5:32 p.m. (2132 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. A total of 1,695,776 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

NEW YORK, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 100,000 on Wednesday, reaching 100,047 as of 5:32 p.m. (2132 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,695,776 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE.

New York, the country's worst-hit state in the pandemic, reported 364,965 cases and 29,370 deaths. New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Illinois each reported over 5,000 deaths, the CSSE data showed. Enditem


