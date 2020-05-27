Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 27, 2020
China's top political advisory body starts closing meeting of annual session

(Xinhua)    15:05, May 27, 2020
China's top political advisory body starts closing meeting of annual session

The closing meeting of the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, held its closing meeting on Wednesday.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the closing meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a speech at the meeting.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a report on the examination of proposals, and a political resolution on the annual session were approved at the closing meeting.


