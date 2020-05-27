Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Presidium of China's annual legislative session holds 2nd meeting

(Xinhua)    08:37, May 27, 2020

(TWO SESSIONS)CHINA-BEIJING-NPC-ANNUAL SESSION-PRESIDIUM-MEETING (CN)

Li Zhanshu, an executive chairman of the presidium of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the second meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The presidium of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held its second meeting Tuesday.

The meeting decided to submit multiple documents, including a revised draft civil code and the revised draft of an NPC decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security, to lawmakers for deliberation.

Li Zhanshu, an executive chairman of the presidium, presided over the meeting.

The presidium's executive chairpersons met before the meeting to prepare the documents. Enditem


【1】【2】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Full coverage

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York