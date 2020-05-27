Presidium of China's annual legislative session holds 2nd meeting

Li Zhanshu, an executive chairman of the presidium of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the second meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The presidium of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held its second meeting Tuesday.

The meeting decided to submit multiple documents, including a revised draft civil code and the revised draft of an NPC decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security, to lawmakers for deliberation.

Li Zhanshu, an executive chairman of the presidium, presided over the meeting.

The presidium's executive chairpersons met before the meeting to prepare the documents. Enditem