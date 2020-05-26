Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Villagers move to poverty-relief relocation area, embrace better life in Shanxi

(Xinhua)    14:09, May 26, 2020

Aerial combo photo shows the former site of Zhaojiawa Village taken on June 22, 2017 (top) and the Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area on May 20, 2020 (bottom) in Kelan County of Xinzhou City, north China's Shanxi Province. Zhaojiawa Village was a severely impoverished village located in Lyuliang Mountains with poor production and living conditions. Villager Cao Liuren and his wife used to live in a shabby old house in Zhaojiawa Village, and "getting out of the mountains" was their biggest wish. On Sept. 22, 2017, 21 villagers from 6 households in Zhaojiawa Village, including Cao Liuren, moved to Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area, a residential community that covers an area of more than 700 mu (about 46.7 hectares) and can accommodate more than 20,000 persons. After the relocation, Cao found a job in a glass wool factory in the county which provides his family with a steady income to make a better life. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York