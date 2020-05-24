Chinese FM calls for cooperation between China and the US

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Li He)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for mutual understanding and further cooperation between China and the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 13th National People’s Congress on Sunday.

The minister condemned the “political virus” that is spreading in the US and jumping at any opportunity to attack and slander China. He further noted that both China and the US stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, while though the two nations have many disagreements, but that doesn’t preclude cooperation.

Wang also promised that China has no intention to change, still less replace the US. Some US political forces are pushing the two nations to the brink of a “new Cold War”. The two nations should and must find a way of co-existence and mutual beneficial cooperation, said Wang.

The minster also reiterated that China will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its legitimate right to development.