Impact of COVID-19 on BRI cooperation temporary and limited: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Li He)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday assured the international community that the impact of COVID-19 on the Belt and Road (BRI) is temporary and limited. He noted that the pandemic will only strengthen and re-energize BRI cooperation and open up new possibilities.

“BRI cooperation is build on its real benefits to the people in partner countries. It is driven by a strong and shared commitment to common development, the future of the BRI lies in expanding cooperation to new eras,” said Wang.

According to the minister, China will continue to follow the principle of consultation and cooperation for shared benefits, and support open, green and clean development. He added that by aiming for high-standard, people-centered and sustainable progress, China will make the BRI a model of development, cooperation and health for all involved.