Joint efforts to tackle the COVID-19 gives a strong boost to China-Russia relations: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2nd L) attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday praised Russia for standing shoulder-to-shoulder and working back-to-back with China amid the COVID-19 pandemic, added that the two countries' joint effort will make the world a safer and more stable place where justice and fairness are truly upheld.

The minister noted that both nations have supported and defended each other against slanders and attacks coming from certain countries. “Together, China and Russia have forged an impregnable fortress against the political virus and demonstrated the strength of China-Russia strategic coordination,” said Wang.

Wang also believed that under the leadership of the President Vladimir Putin, the indomitable Russian people will defeat the virus and the great Russian nation will emerge from the challenge with renewed vigour and vitality.