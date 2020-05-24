Chinese FM: China firmly backs up WHO amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Li He)

During a press conference held on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke highly of WHO’s endless efforts to tackle the lethal virus that has swept the globe, noting that countries which heeded and followed WHO advice are more successful in bring the virus under control, while those that ignored or rejected its advice are paying a heavy price.

The minister condemned attempts to attack or blackmail WHO, calling such moves “lack in basic humanity and will be rejected by international community.” He further added that the organization is an international body made up of 194 sovereign states and does not serve any particular country, thus it should not defer to any country that provides more funding than others.

“Those who throw mud at WHO will only leave a stain on themselves,” said the minister.