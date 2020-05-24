Chinese FM reiterates firm stance on situation in HK

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Li He)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday stressed that Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs and allow no external interference. Non-interference, as a basic norm of international relations, must be observed by all countries.

The minister noted that excessive unlawful foreign meddling in HK affairs has placed China’s national security in serious jeopardy, while it is necessary and urgent to establish a legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security in the HKSAR.

He further explained that such decision is targeted at a narrow category of acts that seriously jeopardise national security, and it shall not affect the rights and freedoms enjoyed by HK residents, nor affect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors in HK.