Highlights of press conference on China's foreign policy and diplomatic relations

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi takes questions at a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 24, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets the press on the sidelines of the 3rd session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at 3 pm Sunday afternoon. He takes questions regarding China's foreign policy and diplomatic relations via video link.

The press conference will provide simultaneous interpretation services in six languages: English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Russian and Japanese.

Here are the highlights:

Wang Yi pays respect to global healthcare workers, mourns lives lost to COVID-19

Political virus spreading in the US, with some politicans ignoring facts and promoting conspiracy

Multilateralism must be safeguarded and promoted amid COVID-19 pandemic

We've shipped medical supplies to more than 150 countries to meet epidemic control needs

National security legislation for HKSAR will not affect rights and freedom of residents and interests of foreign investors

Some US politicians have rushed to politicize COVID-19's source and stigmatize China

China-EU relationship continues to be defined by cooperation and has great potential

China, Japan and the ROK among the first to bring COVID-19 under control

Those who throw mud at the WHO only leave a stain on themselves

From a long-term perspective, COVID-19 will strengthen Belt and Road cooperation

Trade bet China and ASEAN has continued to grow despite COVID-19

Wang Yi: We firmly oppose official interactions with Taiwan authorities disguised as health cooperation

Wang Yi: There is nothing to support claim that China is using COVID-19 to expand presence in South China Sea