BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The development of China's diplomatic services must adapt to new realities and solve new problems, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session on Sunday.

Wang made the remarks while answering a question about how China's diplomacy will serve the country's targets of winning the battle against poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects within the year.