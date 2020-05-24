China's Hubei reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, May 24 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The province reported 30 new asymptomatic cases on Saturday.

By Saturday, Hubei had seven existing confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in severe condition and one in critical condition. The total number of asymptomatic cases under medical observation was 297 by Saturday, according to the commission.

The provincial capital Wuhan started a campaign on May 14 to expand nucleic acid testing in order to better know the number of asymptomatic cases or people who show no clear symptoms despite carrying the virus.

According to the latest figures released by the Wuhan municipal health commission, the city conducted more than 5 million nucleic acid tests between May 14 and 22. On Friday alone, the city performed 1.47 million tests.

Hubei had so far reported 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,340 in Wuhan.