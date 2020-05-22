China's Hubei reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, May 22 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

By Thursday, Hubei had seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in severe condition and one in critical condition.

The province reported 35 new asymptomatic cases on Thursday, while 32 were released from quarantine. The total number of such cases under medical observation was 284 by Thursday.

A total of 283,965 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Thursday, 959 of whom were still under medical observation.

As of Thursday, death toll from the virus in the province stood at 4,512, including 3,869 in Wuhan, the provincial capital.

Hubei had so far reported 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,340 in Wuhan.