China's Hubei reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

By Sunday, Hubei still had six confirmed COVID-19 cases, all in the provincial capital of Wuhan, including one in severe condition and one in critical condition.

The province reported 14 new asymptomatic cases Sunday while 77 were released from quarantine. The total number of such cases under medical observation was 337 by Sunday.

A total of 283,589 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Sunday, 828 of whom were still under medical observation.

By Sunday, death toll from the virus in the province stood at 4,512, including 3,869 in Wuhan.

Hubei had so far reported 68,134 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,339 in Wuhan.