China's Hubei reports 1 newly confirmed case of COVID-19

WUHAN, May 10 (Xinhua) -- One new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was reported in central China's Hubei Province on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The commission said the patient was domestically transmitted in the provincial capital Wuhan.

As of Saturday, Hubei had reported 68,129 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,334 in Wuhan.

By Saturday, death toll from the virus in the province stood at 4,512, including 3,869 in Wuhan.

A total of 283,074 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Saturday, 1,001 of whom were still under medical observation.

Hubei lowered its level of novel coronavirus emergency response from the highest to the second highest on May 2.