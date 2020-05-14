China's Hubei reports no increase in COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, May 14 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China's Hubei Province Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

By the end of Wednesday, Hubei had six confirmed COVID-19 cases, all in the provincial capital of Wuhan, including one in severe condition and one in critical condition.

The province had 574 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, after 11 such cases were added and 35 released from quarantine Wednesday.

A total of 283,306 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Wednesday, 865 of whom were still under medical observation.

By Wednesday, death toll from the virus in the province stood at 4,512, including 3,869 in Wuhan.

Hubei had so far reported 68,134 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,339 in Wuhan.