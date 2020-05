WUHAN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- One new confirmed COVID-19 case was reported in central China's Hubei Province on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

The commission said the patient was confirmed after having been reported as an asymptomatic case under observation in the provincial capital Wuhan.

By Monday, Hubei still had seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, all in Wuhan, including one in severe condition and one in critical condition.