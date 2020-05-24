Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 24, 2020
Chinese epidemic prevention, control work team heads for Tajikistan

(Xinhua)    09:54, May 24, 2020

XI'AN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- An epidemic prevention and control work team departed for Tajikistan from Xi'an on Saturday to join the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, at the invitation of the government of Tajikistan.

The 14-member team's expertise extends from infectious diseases prevention and control, traditional Chinese medicine, to nursing and respiratory diseases treatment.

The team is expected to share and exchange experience and expertise in dealing with the novel coronavirus with their counterparts and offering training in prevention and treatment. They will also distribute health kits to and provide consultation for Chinese employees and students in Tajikistan.

A batch of anti-epidemic supplies donated by northwest China's Shaanxi Province, where the 14 members come from, will be transported to Tajikistan on the same flight.

