Foreign officials commend China's experience-sharing, efforts in global fight against COVID-19

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) has won applause from foreign officials, who highly welcome China's extensive experience and relentless efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen believes that the Chinese leader has injected fresh dynamism into the global fight against COVID-19, saying "We highly welcome his policy statement."

In a speech delivered at the opening of the WHA session via video link on Monday, Xi announced concrete measures to boost global fight against COVID-19, such as providing international aid and making China's COVID-19 vaccine a global public good when available.

"This will be China's contribution to ensuring vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries," Xi added.

"We admire him and his policy statements at the assembly aimed at injecting fresh dynamism into global pandemic combat," Momen told Xinhua, adding that the proposals made by the Chinese leader ushered in hope for economic recovery of all the countries and regions now feeling the pinch of COVID-19.

He expressed the hope that China would go ahead with measures to encourage other players to make further contributions to addressing the global health challenge.

Myanmar also welcomed China's pledge to share COVID-19 vaccines with developing countries, and appreciates China's generous experience-sharing and donation of medical supplies, Than Naing Soe, spokesman of the country's Ministry of Health and Sports, told Xinhua.

"I thank China for its massive assistance to Myanmar in fighting against the pandemic, which has been very effective. Chinese medical experts also shared a lot of relevant advice and experience. We appreciate President Xi and the medical team very much," he said.

China is a role model in confronting complex scenarios like the COVID-19 pandemic, said Cuba's Deputy Minister of Public Health Luis Fernando Navarro, noting that "China has shared its experiences, financial resources and scientific research with the world."

Xi's speech at the WHA convinced Navarro that "China is loyal to what it represents for the entire world in fighting against the virus," the official said.

In this regard, Momen also mentioned that "Chinese doctors and experts have shared the prevention and control knowledge on the COVID-19 pandemic with our health professionals via video workshop and other channels," as well as through the COVID-19 test kits and other medical supplies sent by China.

"We all have to work together," he said, adding that this crisis has further deepened Bangladesh's relations with China on various global issues.

Momen also called for multilateral cooperation under recognized global bodies like the World Health Organization, as it is not possible for a single country, organization or individual to overcome such a massive crisis alone.

Regarding Xi's proposal of establishing a "global humanitarian response depot and hub in China", the foreign minister said such an initiative could bolster efforts for coordinated global cooperation in the future to combat similar crises.