BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The China-U.S. relationship is now at a critical juncture and it is key for both sides to insist on non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, a spokesperson for the annual session of China's national legislature said Thursday.

Zhang Yesui, the spokesperson for the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, made the remarks at a press conference.

China and the United States share extensive common interests, Zhang said, noting that cooperation is the only right choice for both sides as history has made it abundantly clear that both countries stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation.

It will help both countries work together in a mutually beneficial way, both in bilateral areas and on regional and global issues, if the United States could respect China's social system and development path, put into perspective China's development and its strategic intentions in a rational manner, and interact with China in a constructive way, Zhang noted.

It will serve no one's interests if the U.S. side sticks to its entrenched Cold War mentality and containment strategy towards China, and undermines China's core and major interests, he said.

"We do not wish to make trouble, but if trouble comes, we won't shy away," Zhang said. "China will always resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests."

The most pressing task now is pulling together on fighting against COVID-19 and seeking an economic recovery, Zhang said, expressing hopes that the United States can work with China towards the same goal.

The two sides should jointly implement the consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries on multiple occasions, stick to the principle of building bilateral relations featuring coordination, cooperation and stability, strengthen mutual trust, expand cooperation and properly handle differences so as to move forward the bilateral relations on the right track, Zhang said.