Chinese, Sudanese medical professionals share anti-COVID-19 experience through webinar

UNITED NATIONS, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Health authorities and medical professionals from China and Sudan on Thursday attended a Global MedixChange webinar, sharing their first-hand clinical experience and know-how in preventing COVID-19 and treating patients infected with the coronavirus.

Sara Abdelazim Hassanain, undersecretary of Sudan's health ministry, said in her opening remarks that expertise exchanges are "very important," especially for low-income and fragile countries facing the severe challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday, the African country has registered a total of 3,138 confirmed cases and 121 deaths. In recent weeks, there has been a sharp increase of infections, with the virus spreading across all 18 states in the country.

More than 80 medical experts, doctors and other public health professionals attended the webinar launched and organized by the health ministry of Sudan and the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine (SAHZU), a non-profit public hospital founded in 1869.

SAHZU president Wang Jian'an shared with the Sudanese counterparts experience in hospital management, protective measures for healthcare workers and the strategies of treating and managing patients.

Grace Wang Xiaojun, deputy director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), expressed the hope that the knowledge, lessons and good practices from both countries would provide useful insights to doctors and medical professionals, and eventually lead to a fruitful exchange and friendship between them.

Participants discussed such issues as differentiated treatment methods for mild and severe patients, strategies for optimizing the usage of personal protective equipment and development of vaccines.

The Global MedixChange on Combatting COVID-19 is a platform initiated by Alibaba Foundation and Jack MA Foundation to provide knowledge, tools, and support globally to medical experts, researchers, as well as other stakeholders through live webinars, dialogues and other means.

Over the past five decades, 70 SAHZU staff members have provided medical aids in five African countries. Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, about 200 SAHZU medical professionals have provided their services at Wuhan.