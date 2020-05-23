Beijing carries out mandatory garbage sorting to protect environment

A girl learns about garbage sorting rules during a waste management awareness campaign at a residential community in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2020. Beijing began to carry out mandatory garbage sorting on May 1 in new efforts to protect the environment. With the city''''s newly revised household waste regulation taking effect, Beijing requires people to classify household waste into four categories: kitchen, recyclable, hazardous and other waste. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)