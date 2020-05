The third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China's national legislature started its annual session Friday morning in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, held at the Great Hall of the People.