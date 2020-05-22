Chinese experts share experience with Mozambican doctors on COVID-19 response

A doctor takes notes during a training session provided by Chinese doctors and medical experts through a teleconference in Maputo, Mozambique, on May 21, 2020. Chinese obstetricians and pediatricians share their experience with Mozambican doctors Thursday on the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 among pregnant women and children through a teleconference at Maputo Central Hospital (HCM). (Xinhua/Nie Zuguo)

MAPUTO, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese obstetricians and pediatricians share their experience with Mozambican doctors Thursday on the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 among pregnant women and children through a teleconference at Maputo Central Hospital (HCM).

The two-hour communication event was part of a series of training sessions offered by Chinese doctors and medical experts to their Mozambican peers on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday's session, experts from West China Women's and Children's Hospital, Sichuan University of China talked about preventing and treating novel coronavirus infection in children, and the classified management throughout the perinatal period of pregnant women in the epidemic.

The series of online training have yielded very positive and visible results, allowing doctors in the hospital to improve their work in the treatment and management protocols for patients in the context of the pandemic, HCM Director Mouzinho Saide said at the teleconference.

"The coronavirus pandemic forces us to reinvent ourselves and find innovative solutions, to maintain high quality work and respond to the wishes of those in the hospital who care for the sick or those who seek to relieve pain and cure their illnesses from the hospital," said Saide.

Members of the 22nd Chinese medical team to Mozambique, which has been coordinating the exchanges of doctors between the two countries, along with 23 local medical specialists, participated in the teleconference session.

As a representative of the Chinese embassy to Mozambique, Counsellor Liu Xiaoguang said the Chinese medical team has assisted HCM in establishing a response plan, emphasizing worldwide cooperation and solidarity in dealing with the pandemic.

He said that by far China has donated more than 1.3 million medical masks, nearly 40,000 sets of testing kits, 20,000 sets of protective clothing and other medical supplies to Mozambique.

"The epidemic situation in Mozambique is still serious, which makes the task of protecting women and children and other vulnerable groups more urgent," said Liu, adding that he hopes previous achievements could be consolidated and boosted through this training session.