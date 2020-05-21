Pakistan takes a leaf out of China’s experience in poverty alleviation: Ambassador

China’s long-awaited Two Sessions, which was delayed due to COVID-19 for over two months, drew its curtain in Beijing on Thursday. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Two Sessions has attracted foreign politicians’ attention, with Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi, Pakistani ambassador to China, stressing that the political meeting would further promote the prosperity and development of China and bring the nation a step closer to achieving its Two Centenary Goals.

“This year’s Two Sessions are even more important as they are being held at a critical juncture when the international community is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic with the risk of impending global recession looming large,” said Hashmi.

The ambassador noted that the upcoming sessions would deliberate upon an array of issues, with implications not only for China but for the world at large. Since China’s economy is greatly integrated and enmeshed with the global economy, the plan for China’s economic and social development for 2020 to be reviewed in upcoming National People’s Congress session would be of great interest, both for local and international observers.

“In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is also expected that Two Sessions would deliberate on the measures to improve healthcare and emergency response systems, including refining the existing laws for prevention of infectious diseases,” said Hashmi.

The ambassador also expressed her interest in the discussion on China’s draft civil code during the Two Sessions, which is the most extensive legislation covering various aspects of private life.

“The draft civil code is the most extensive legislation covering various aspects of private life. Its various provisions, in fact, are the product of necessities of current times and, if passed, would constitute a major milestone in the constitutional history of China,” said the ambassador.

According to the ambassador, 2020 is significant as China is poised to achieve the important goals for building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and putting an end to extreme poverty, with China’s success bringing more experience to developing nations like Pakistan.

“The Chinese model and subsequent success in poverty alleviation is worth emulation for developing countries like Pakistan, which are striving for national development and socio-economic progress. It has inspired us with a new hope that poverty is not ordained in man’s destiny and can be uprooted by dispassionate, concerted and sustainable efforts. Pakistan has taken a leaf out of Chinese experience and initiated its scheme for poverty alleviation suited to local conditions,” she said.

“The rapid progress and prosperity of China is not only a reflection of the vision and acumen of Chinese leadership but also a tribute to the toil and labor of Chinese people. I am confident that China would continue its march of development and prosperity and would further contribute to global economic, ecological and social development,” she added.

China’s important role in tackling a global pandemic

The ambassador also acknowledged China’s efforts in tackling the COVID-19 sweeping the world, noting that China is the first country hit by the virus and have since comprehensively controlled and curbed the epidemic.

“Soon after the outbreak, the Chinese government took immediate and effective steps to contain the viral outbreak to ensure the health and well-being of its citizens. The effectiveness of these measures is proven undoubtedly by the glorious success of the Chinese nation in people’s war against this epidemic. While this is a source of inspiration for other countries who are still grappling with the pandemic, it is also a poignant reminder of capacity and wherewithal of the Chinese system to surmount such challenges with characteristic dignity and firm resolve,” she said.

“On the international front, China displayed openness, transparency and willingness to cooperate with all parties to confront the novel coronavirus outbreak. These efforts are indicative of the importance it places, as a responsible major power, on matters of global concern and international cooperation,” she further noted.

The ambassador stressed that Pakistan wholeheartedly appreciates Chinese measures and would extend her complete support and assistance in this regard.

“COVID-19 pandemic is the most serious challenge the global community has been confronted with in the last 70 years. The current situation calls for a greater international coordination and cooperation among the global community for curbing and comprehensively eliminating this menace.” said the ambassador.