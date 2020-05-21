Pic story: five generations of one family serve as lighthouse keepers in Ningbo, E China's Zhejiang

Ye Jinghu, a fourth-generation lighthouse keeper and the father of Ye Chaoqun, stands on a supply boat as it sails to Qiliyu Island where his son works, in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province on May 20, 2020. Five generations of one family from Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, have served as lighthouse keepers, adopting one family motto that is "keep the light on when you are alive" resolutely. In 1883, Ye Lairong, first lighthouse keeper of the family, started working on Baijie Island. After that, his descendants inherited and devoted themselves to the work. Now, 32-year-old Ye Chaoqun, the family's fifth generation of lighthouse keeper, has been working on Qiliyu Island for seven years and still bears the family motto in mind. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)