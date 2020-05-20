CPPCC plenary to hold reduced session for 2020

A video news conference is held for the annual session of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, on May 20, 2020. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

National political advisors will have a busy agenda in the upcoming week, reviewing and discussing work reports of the central government, the top judicial and procuratorate organs, the draft civil code and related resolutions, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The third plenary session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference will start on 3 pm on Thursday and end on Wednesday, four and half days shorter than previously planned, Guo Weimin, spokesman of the session, said at a press conference.

Plenary meetings and panel discussions will be reduced. There will be three gatherings at the Great Hall of the People: the opening, the closing, and a plenary meeting at which some national political advisers will deliver speeches. Another similar event will be held through video platforms, according to Guo. Foreign diplomats will be invited to attend the opening and closing sessions.

Considering the epidemic control requirements and shortened session period, only a few domestic and foreign journalists can visit the Great Hall of the People, the main venue of the two sessions. Three interview meetings for members of the CPPCC National Committee will be conducted through video channels and be livestreamed.

"We welcome domestic and foreign reporters to interview via web, video or in written form," Guo said. The online news center for the CPPCC National Committee will promptly post schedules, documents and relevant information for media to use.