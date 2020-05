Photo taken on May 19, 2020 shows a bridge under construction over the Yellow River in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. The 2016-meter-long bridge joined together on Tuesday. The upper floor is a six-lane expressway while the lower floor is a four-track railway.The brigde is a part of the railway line from Zhengzhou to Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)