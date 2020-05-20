Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 20, 2020
China's top political advisory body holds press conference ahead of annual session

(Xinhua)    15:36, May 20, 2020

The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) holds a press conference ahead of the top political advisory body's annual session in Beijing, capital of China, May 20, 2020. Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the third session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, briefed media on the session and took questions through video link due to epidemic response. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the top political advisory body's annual session.

Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the third session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, briefed media on the session and took questions through video link due to epidemic response.

