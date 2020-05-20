China's top political advisory body to hold press conference ahead of annual session

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, will hold a press conference on Wednesday, one day before the opening of its annual session.

Guo Weimin, spokesperson of the third annual session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, will brief journalists on the session and take questions.

The live-streamed press conference, scheduled for 3 p.m., will be held by video link due to concern of COVID-19 prevention and control and public health protection, according to the secretariat of the session.