Chinese gov't officials to use video links, hotlines for "two sessions"

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Leading officials of China's cabinet departments are usually required to sit in on meetings during the country's annual national legislative and political advisory sessions as non-voting participants. But this year, amid regularized measures to prevent COVID-19, they are told to teleconference.

A State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday said considering the special circumstances at present, it is necessary to innovate the ways government officials hear comments and suggestions.

By using video links, telephones and the internet, government officials particularly want to hear the expectations of market entities and the people, said a statement issued after Wednesday's meeting.

The National People's Congress, the top legislature, is scheduled to open its annual session on May 22 while the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body, will hold its annual session starting on May 21 after being delayed for more than two months by the epidemic.

In the face of the "extremely arduous and complex" situation this year, it is imperative to pool even more wisdom and strength from national lawmakers and political advisors in order to improve the government's work, said the statement, calling for turning the suggestions into policy outcomes to solve tough problems.

Officials of relevant State Council departments are ordered to tune in live to the deliberation of the government work report by lawmakers through video links, take notes of the comments and suggestions, and do research and respond if the issues are under their purview of responsibilities.

Hotlines must be set up in all departments to receive calls from lawmakers and political advisors, the statement said.

Items listed in the briefings of the national legislature and the top political advisory body concerning the government's work must be promptly collected and forwarded to relevant departments for a response, it added.