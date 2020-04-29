China's top political advisory body proposes opening annual session on May 21

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a meeting held by the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China. The third annual session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, was proposed to open in Beijing on May 21. The recommendation was made at the recent meeting held by the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee. The meeting reviewed and approved the draft decision to hold the annual session, the draft agenda and schedule for the annual session as well as the draft agenda and schedule of the tenth meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee. It also heard a report on the preparations of the upcoming annual session. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The third annual session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, was proposed to open in Beijing on May 21.

The recommendation was made at a recent meeting held by the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee, which was presided over by Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting reviewed and approved the draft decision to hold the annual session, the draft agenda and schedule for the annual session as well as the draft agenda and schedule of the tenth meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee. It also heard a report on the preparations of the upcoming annual session.

Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, pointed out that the "two sessions" -- the annual sessions of the top political advisory body and the top legislature -- are a major political event in China.

It was a major decision made by the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core to convene the "two sessions" against the special background that the country has regularized its COVID-19 epidemic response measures, Wang said.

Stressing efforts for improving the political advisory work, Wang emphasized focusing on the key tasks of the Party and the country, providing valuable advice and good plans for issues like major epidemic prevention and control, the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, poverty alleviation and the making of the 14th Five-Year Plan.

He called for coordinating the preparation of the upcoming annual session with the epidemic prevention and control work.

Wang also demanded pooling wisdom and strength from all walks of life to reach the country's goals in poverty alleviation and build a moderately prosperous society in all respects.