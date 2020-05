Aerial photo taken on May 19, 2020 shows couples preparing to take wedding photos in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. A total of 15 couples took wedding photos in Nanjing on Tuesday ahead of their group wedding ceremony on May 20. Some of the newly-weds are medical workers who have postponed their weddings due to their participations in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)