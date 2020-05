Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2020 shows the Baitashan Park and its surroundings in Chengguan District of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. The Lanzhou municipal government's afforestation and forest conservation efforts since 2013 have achieved good environmental benefits -- the city's water resources improved, the urban climate was fine-tuned, and the amount of sand and dirt in the Yellow River also decreased. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)