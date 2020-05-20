Israel reveals 2,000-year-old underground complex in ancient Jerusalem

An Israeli archaeologist works at an archaeological excavation site in Jerusalem, on May 19, 2020. Israeli archaeologists have discovered a unique 2,000-year-old subterranean system, hewn in the bedrock near the Western Wall Plaza in ancient Jerusalem, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said on Tuesday. (JINI via Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Israeli archaeologists have discovered a unique 2,000-year-old subterranean system, hewn in the bedrock near the Western Wall Plaza in ancient Jerusalem, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said on Tuesday.

The researchers suppose that the complex, dated to the Second Jewish Temple period, was used by Jerusalem residents during the Early Roman period, prior to the destruction of the city and its temple on 70 AD.

The rock-cut system was completely covered by a plain white mosaic floor of a monumental public structure built at the end of the Byzantine period about 1,400 years ago, renovated during the Abbasid period about 1,250 years ago and destroyed toward the Fatimid period, in the 11th century AD.

The system is composed of an open courtyard and two rooms arranged in three levels one above the other and connected by hewn staircases.

At the entrance to the rock-cut complex, depressions were found that were meant to firmly fix door hinges and bolts.

Also, round and square niches were carved into the walls along with small triangular niches for oil-lamps, as well as elongated carving for shelves.

The archaeologists also found clay cooking vessels, and a stone mug unique to Second Temple period Jewish sites.

In addition, they discovered a fragment of a qalal, which is a large stone basin used to hold water, thought to be linked to Jewish practices of ritual purity.

According to the researchers, this rich array of findings alludes to the rock-cut system being for daily use and sheds light on the daily life of the residents of the ancient city. Enditem