China's Suning Sports to promote youth soccer development

NANJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Suning Sports, the owner of Italian soccer giants Inter Milan, has collaborated with China School Sports Federation to jointly boost on-campus youth soccer development in the country.

The two sides will join hands in launching student sports programs including charity projects, match promotion and youth training, according to an online press conference held Monday.

PP Sports, a renowned Chinese sports media platform owned by Suning Sports, will also become the exclusive partner to broadcast matches of Chinese Schools Football Association Cup.

"There is still much room to develop youth soccer on Chinese school campuses, and we hope more teenagers can receive professional training through an improved teaching system, development programs and application of big data," said Wang Dong, executive vice president of Suning Sports.

"Teenagers do not have to be professional athletes when participating in youth sports programs, but they all can get to know the true meaning of sports," he added.

According to Suning Sports, it has help built more than 2,000 sports classrooms, donated around 11,000 sets of soccer equipment and funded over 100 primary school soccer teams in rural areas.