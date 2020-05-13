Yao Ming's advisor Ma Guoli resigns

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Veteran basketball practitioner Ma Guoli has resigned for personal reasons as an advisor to legendary Chinese center Yao Ming, currently serving as president of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), the league announced on Tuesday.

Ma, 67, took over as the president of Infront Sports & Media (China), then commercial operator of the CBA league, after the Beijing Olympics in 2008. The league witnessed a prominent growth in business income and brand image during his stint.

Ma joined CBA in 2017 as an advisor to the company's president. He made huge contribution to the league's overall growth over last three years by assisting the board and management in laying out strategies.

"The CBA league expresses sincere gratitude to Mr. Ma for his dedication over the past decade, and wishes him all the best," read the statement.